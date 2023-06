Among the big names we were expecting at the Xbox Games Showcase, we've had plenty of surprises, too. One of those was Still Wakes the Deep, a horror game taking place on an oil rig.

If being stranded far out into the ocean isn't enough to scare you, on this rig it appears we're trapped with a monster of some kind. The trailer didn't reveal the monster, but we did hear its scream.

Still Wakes the Deep is coming our way in early 2024, check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: