Still Wakes the Deep seems to be extremely scary

One of the most interesting projects announced during the Xbox Games Showcase in June was Still Wakes the Deep. It's a horror game based at sea where you have to survive a horrible storm on an oil rig, and even worse... there seems to be something else involved as well.

The Chinese Room (Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs) are no strangers to horror and it seems like they will really scare us this time. In a new blog update on Steam, the developer explains:

"QA for Still Wakes the Deep is not for the faint of heart! For every new person that joins we ask them to play the game alone (preferably in the dark) to see how they manage.

Even now I get caught out by the occasional scary moment, and I've played it hundreds of times. One of our external QA couldn't deal with it and had to leave the project because they were so scared (they're absolutely fine now, please don't worry.)"

Still Wakes the Deep launches next year for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It's also included with Game Pass starting day 1.