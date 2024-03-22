Still Wakes the Deep gets a firm launch date in June

HQ

Still Wakes the Deep almost stole the show during the Xbox Games Showcase last year in June when this seemingly very frightening game was shown. It has a truly horrible setting on a remote Scottish oil rig, and since it's 1975, there isn't exactly internet or smartphones available.

As you might expect, something horrible happens to the rig, and you are suddenly alone without any way to get help - and to make things worse, it seems like something supernatural has decided to pay you a visit. Now we have a new trailer for the game that not only creates an eerie atmosphere, but also reveals the release date.

It turns out The Chinese Room is getting ready to scare us on June 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be added to Game Pass starting day 1.