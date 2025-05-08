Stick seems to be Apple TV+'s golfing answer to Ted Lasso

This week is just getting better and better for Apple TV+ fans. The streaming service has just presented the first official trailer for Stick, a sports comedy series that revolves around Owen Wilson's Pryce Cahill, an ex-golfer who is looking to return to the professional side of the sport by coaching a young and promising 17-year-old talent.

The show seems to have the same sort of kind-hearted and light theme as that of Ted Lasso, with charming humour mixed with a variety of emotions, all while the protagonist is a positive and likeable individual whose life has taken a turn for the worse as of late.

Stick features quite an impressive cast, with Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant, Mariana Trevino, Lilli Kay, and even Peter Dagar (the young prodigy) appearing as actors amid a list of actual pro golfers like Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and broadcasters such as Jim Nantz and Dan Rapoport.

Stick is set to debut on Apple TV+ on June 4, and you can see the trailer and synopsis below.

"In "Stick," Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). "Stick" is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before."