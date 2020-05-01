Stick around for our Predator: Hunting Grounds video review

We've been playing a lot of Predator: Hunting Grounds recently, and there is certainly a lot to like about the new asymmetrical multiplayer game that has groups of soldiers take on a powerful player-controlled Predator at the same time as battling AI-controlled troops and completing objectives. That said, it's not a game without issues, and we address all of them in our video review below. If you're considering picking up the game on PC or PS4, you should definitely check it out.

