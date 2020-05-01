Cookies

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Stick around for our Predator: Hunting Grounds video review

The verdict is in for IllFonic's licensed asymmetrical multiplayer game.

We've been playing a lot of Predator: Hunting Grounds recently, and there is certainly a lot to like about the new asymmetrical multiplayer game that has groups of soldiers take on a powerful player-controlled Predator at the same time as battling AI-controlled troops and completing objectives. That said, it's not a game without issues, and we address all of them in our video review below. If you're considering picking up the game on PC or PS4, you should definitely check it out.

