Stewie Griffin will get his own spinoff series based on his adventures through space and time

A new Family Guy spinoff series is in the works, following the maniacal toddler Stewie Griffin. It's looking to premiere in the 2027-2028 television season, brought to us by Fox and Hulu, eventually premiering internationally on Disney+ when it lands on our screens.

As per Deadline, Stewie will see the eponymous star of the show removed from his old preschool and forced to join a new one, which isn't exactly in the best state. Preschool life is pretty boring to the kids, and a 75-year-old turtle acting as the class pet, but when Stewie pulls out his array of devices allowing him to travel through space and time, he sets out on a series of adventures with his new buddies.

Brian, Stewie's beloved dog, will make appearances here and there in the offshoot, but it's largely believed this show will act as a separate entity from Family Guy. It doesn't seem like Stewie's new preschool life will have an impact on his current storylines in Family Guy, for example.

Stewie joins a slate of other long-running Fox animated series, like Family Guy, American Dad, and The Simpsons. Stewie is expected to have slightly shorter seasons than either of those shows, somewhere under the 15 episodes per season that the aforementioned shows are producing.