Steve-O on Jackass: "we were legitimately a bad influence"

HQ

Every time a Jackass movie starts, we're told not to try the stunts and skits at home due to their dangerous nature, but as this is hardly binding advice, many copycats have given various different stunts a go themselves. Speaking about the influence the entertainment brand has had on its viewers, Steve-O has since stated on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast (thanks, IGN) that Jackass was "legitimately a bad influence" when it began.

"I think in the beginning of Jackass we were genuinely worth vilifying because back then they didn't have YouTube or video on the internet and we were legitimately a bad influence," said Steve-O.

"When Jackass came out, little kids were showing up in hospitals all over the country and maybe the world because they saw us doing this crazy shit and they wanted to do it themselves. So, little kids everywhere got video cameras and started fucking themselves up and showing up in hospitals and getting really hurt."

"At that time you could really point to us as being a bad influence," Steve-O continued. "But I think over the years, because now that there's so much YouTube, Ridiculousness, so much, it's not our f**king fault anymore."

Jackass recently made a comeback in the form of Jackass Forever, a movie that opened in theatres in February earlier this year. You can check out the trailer for that very flick below.