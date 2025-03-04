Steven Yeun plays 18 roles in the coming episode of Invincible

HQ

Invincible's third season is getting closer and closer to wrapping up. Already six episodes have debuted and only two episodes remain, one of which debuts in a couple of days on March 6. This will be a bit of a strange episode as lead actor Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible) won't just play one role... but 18 roles.

The Invincible social media channel has affirmed that Yeun will play all 18 variants of Invincible in the coming episode, and as for what each of those characters are called, we've even been handed a complete list.



Capevincible



Sportvincible



Prisonincible



Nogogglesible



Flaxancible



Movincihawk



Hairvincible



Gogglesvincible



Capvincible



Nomaskible



Maskvincible



Mustachible



Hoodvincible



Omnivincible



Viltrumincible



Bulletproofible



Lightblueincible



Stripevincible



Which of these various different versions of Invincible are you most excited to see in action?