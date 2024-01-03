Steven Yeun officially drops out of playing Sentry in the Thunderbolts movie

Marvel's Thunderbolts is set for release next year, but even after the strikes put production on hold, there are still some major bumps in the road. Namely, Steven Yeun - the actor tipped to play Sentry - has had to drop out of the movie.

It wasn't confirmed how big Yeun's role was going to be, but Sentry is a beloved character who fans have wanted in the MCU for a long time. Yeun's involvement was revealed by the Invincible creator, Robert Kirkman, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will no longer be able to take part in the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Yeun rose to stardom through The Walking Dead, and has most recently been voicing Mark Grayson in Invincible Season 2. In terms of film releases, Yeun mannaged to be a big hit in Jordan Peele's Nope, and looks to star in this year's Mickey 17 as well.