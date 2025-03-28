Steven Yeun joins the cast of the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie

HQ

Avatar: The Last Airbender's 2026 movie has just got a new cast member, in the form of Invincible, The Walking Dead, and Mickey 17 star Steven Yeun.

Yeun's involvement was reported on by Variety, which in the same report confirmed that the film still doesn't have an official title, nor do we know who Yeun will actually be playing. Other cast members include Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, and Jessica Matten.

It is believed that Bautista is playing the film's main antagonist, but considering how light details are, nothing appears set in stone right now. The release date for the movie is the 30th of January, 2026 so fans are hoping they can hear more soon.