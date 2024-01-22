Steven Yeun isn't confident he'll be playing a live-action Mark Grayson

HQ

While we're all enjoying the animated Invincible series, with the popularity of the show a lot of fans are hoping we can also get a live-action version one day. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Steven Yeun spoke about why he might not be involved.

"Well, I am 40," he said, when asked if he'd participate in a live-action version of Invincible. "We'll see. I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out. Right now, we're having a lot of fun making this show. Live action — who knows?"

It does seem like the focus is being placed on the animated show right now, which is good as there's still a long way to go before the story wraps up in that project. If the quality of the show can continue as well, we might not even need a live-action series or movie down the line.

Do you want to see a live-action adaptation of Invincible?