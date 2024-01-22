Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Steven Yeun isn't confident he'll be playing a live-action Mark Grayson

"Well, I am 40."

While we're all enjoying the animated Invincible series, with the popularity of the show a lot of fans are hoping we can also get a live-action version one day. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Steven Yeun spoke about why he might not be involved.

"Well, I am 40," he said, when asked if he'd participate in a live-action version of Invincible. "We'll see. I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out. Right now, we're having a lot of fun making this show. Live action — who knows?"

It does seem like the focus is being placed on the animated show right now, which is good as there's still a long way to go before the story wraps up in that project. If the quality of the show can continue as well, we might not even need a live-action series or movie down the line.

Do you want to see a live-action adaptation of Invincible?

