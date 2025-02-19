Steven Spielberg's upcoming film has been delayed

HQ

Universal is reported to be postponing the release of Steven Spielberg's upcoming, as yet untitled, science-fiction film from May 15 to June 12, 2026, a highly strategic move that avoids competing with other major titles such as Avengers: Doomsday and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

According to Variety, Spielberg's film thus snags the date previously held by the Everything Everywhere All at Once director's new project, which is now completely missing from Universal's schedule but is expected to be given a new date shortly.

