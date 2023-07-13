Steven Spielberg's production company fires 20% of its workforce

HQ

Cold winds continue to blow in the film and tech world, and now the time has come for the production company Amblin Partners, owned by none other than Steven Spielberg, to reduce its workforce. As The Hollywood Reporter states, after recently signing a new agreement with Universal, Amblin will be restructured, which means that 20% of its workforce will be forced to leave, equalling around 100 people. Spielberg himself has not commented on the layoffs but had the following to say when the new agreement with Universal was finalised.

"Universal is my ancestral studio home, and this next chapter in our longstanding partnership will provide Amblin with the creative flexibility and autonomy that I know will allow us to succeed together in the future. I'm eternally grateful to our entire team at Amblin for their work and dedication over the years, and also thankful to Donna and everyone at Universal for their commitment and partnership, as we all look forward to our next adventure together."

We have observed similar trends at both Netflix and Disney, which have both been forced to lay off a lot of staff in the last 12 months. One might wonder what's going on in Hollywood really.

What are your thoughts about all these layoffs?