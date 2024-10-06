Steven Spielberg won't play Uncharted because "he can't do controllers", but plays every Call of Duty on PC

HQ

It's been known for a long time that Steven Spielberg is an avid gamer, but what kind of games he likes to play? Well, according to his son, Max Spielberg, Steven is a PC player: he loves his Call of Duty, but only if he plays with mouse and keyboard.

"He loves story games and I'm always trying to get him to play Uncharted because it's Indiana Jones and I'm like, 'Hey, you'd appreciate this.' But he's like, 'I can't do controllers. I can only do keyboard and mouse,'", said Max Spielberg in aninterview with MinnMax.

Max Spielberg is a game developer, currently working in FuzzyBoy Games, making roguelike and hack and slash co-op game Lynked: Banner of the Spark. Max credits his father by bringing him into gaming.

"He loves gaming. He's the one who got me into it", Max said. He plays games. He's a big PC gamer. So that's kind of our bonding point as well. He's like, 'Hey, what's good? What Call of Duty should I be playing? Send me a list of the top five shooters and I'll get them downloaded, then we can play them together when you come over to the house."

Max says Steven always plays the Call of Duty campaign, but we have to wonder how does he manage to take time for video games: Steven, now 77, is currently working on his next movie, an UFO movie, as well as producing Ready Player Two.