Steven Spielberg wants to be involved in more TV projects.

Legendary director Steven Spielberg has revealed that he wants to be involved in more television projects, and says that he will "someday direct a long-form series."

The director, who has received a lot of praise for his most recent film The Fabelmans, has worked on TV projects before, such as HBO's miniseries Band of Brothers, but he's never personally directed an entire show in his lengthy career.

In an episode of the Smartless Podcast (via Variety), Spielberg certainly seems interested in directing television, and has said that he would've taken Mare of Easttown if it had been offered to him.

He almost made his 2012 Oscar winner Lincoln a 6-hour show as well, according to the interview, but later decided to make the production a movie instead.

Would you like to see a Steven Spielberg-directed TV show? What story would suit the legendary director best? Let us know.