Steven Spielberg wanted to make the Call of Duty movie but Activision turned him down

HQ

Earlier this week, it was affirmed that Activision and Paramount will be working together to deliver a Call of Duty live-action movie. Details on the project are still scarce as of the moment, but a new report has revealed that the flick could have looked very, very different.

As per Puck News, it's stated that Steven Spielberg pitched a Call of Duty movie to Activision, but the mega publisher turned him down. The reason seems to be down to Activision wanting a decent amount of creative control over the project, as Spielberg's pitch included the so-called "Spielberg Deal," which means that the director would be entitled to full financial backing, final cut approval, and have a hand in production and marketing too.

Clearly, Activision wasn't aligned with this level of creative control and instead went with Paramount's pitch, which allows the publisher to have more of an influence over the project and the franchise's future.

While this may sound like an odd pick to have Spielberg directing a Call of Duty film, the famed director is said to be a big PC gamer himself, as was confirmed by his son Max Spielberg in an interview with MinnMax last year, where he said the following:

"He loves gaming, he's the one that got me into it. He plays games, he's a big PC gamer and so that's kind of our bonding point as well. He's like 'hey what's good, what new Call of Duty should I be playing, send me a list of the top five shooters, I'll get 'em downloaded and we can play 'em together when you come over to the house.'"

Who do you think should direct the Call of Duty film?