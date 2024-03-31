Steven Spielberg says Denis Villeneuve is a rare type of filmmaker

HQ

There are few voices in filmmaking more respected than Steven Spielberg. Even at 77, the director is still able to knock out some amazing films like no one else, and in the twilight of his career Spielberg has also been celebrating the work of some younger voices.

Denis Villeneuve is 56, but feels like he's still got decades to give when it comes to filmmaking, and Steven Spielberg recently praised the director heavily for his work during a recent episode of the DGA Podcast.

"There are filmmakers who are the builders of worlds. It's not a long list ... I deeply, fervently believe you are one of its newest members," Spielberg said. Villeneuve has captured many with his imaginative and breath-taking worlds. From Arrival to Sicario to Bladerunner 2049 and Dune, Villeneuve indeed has a way of sweeping audiences away to somewhere else entirely.

