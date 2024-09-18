Steven Spielberg is attached to a new Gremlins project

While we only infrequently see Steven Spielberg in the director's chair these days, the famed filmmaker is still highly involved in the entertainment space. One of the next projects that he's attached to is another Gremlins instalment, although this isn't a live-action theatrical sequel, but rather an animated series for Max.

It's known as Gremlins: The Wild Batch and is seemingly set to have a similar setup and tone to that of the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai that debuted last year. Effectively, expect a series that is more geared for youngsters, albeit while still preserving the signature Gremlins charm.

Check out the trailer for Gremlins: The Wild Batch below ahead of its debut on Max on October 3.