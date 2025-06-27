Steven Spielberg has no plans to stop making movies

HQ

At 78 years old, Steven Spielberg shows no intention of retiring anytime soon. He made that perfectly clear during the inauguration of a newly renamed cinema at Universal Studios, where—amid cheers from the audience—he declared: "I've made a lot of movies, and I have no plans to ever retire."

He also took the opportunity to share some of his upcoming projects: a UFO-inspired sci-fi film is set to premiere in the summer of 2026, and he's toying with the idea of making a western—something he's never really had the chance to explore before.

Spielberg's stance comes as no surprise—his creative spark and ambitious projects have been a constant throughout the decades. From his breakout with Jaws 50 years ago to pushing into new genres, it's clear he views filmmaking as a lifelong calling, not just a profession.

In many ways, Spielberg embodies the classic Hollywood director—not just looking back on past triumphs, but looking ahead with curiosity and a burning desire to keep telling stories.

So—what are your favorite Spielberg films?