Steven Spielberg confirms Ready Player Two is in the works

Ready Player One was one of the most anticipated novel adaptations of the 2010s. Gamers finally getting a story about their hobby and it not being a warning against the dangers of gaming felt like it needed to stretch beyond the pages of a book.

The Ready Player One movie didn't quite live up to expectations, even with Steven Spielberg at the helm. In a recent interview with Showbiz 411, Spielberg confirmed that a sequel, Ready Player Two, was in the works, but that he will just be producing that movie.

There's no release date yet on Ready Player Two, and it'll likely be a while before we hear more on it. Ready Player Two is also the name of the sequel to the 2011 book released by Ernest Cline. Cline had announced the sequel back in 2015 but did not begin to work on it until 2017.