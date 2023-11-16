Steven Spielberg calls Killers of the Flower Moon Scorsese's masterpiece

HQ

Writing reviews is usually a film critic's calling and, with today's open media platforms, a pastime for the average person, but sometimes even directors get so excited about a film that they can't resist reviewing it. Now it has happened again. This time it is Steven Spielberg who has been to the cinema and seen Martin Scorsese's masterpiece, Killers of the Flower Moon, and he is really over the moon if the expression is allowed.

Now it should be said that this is not a regular review on paper but rather a review discussion between the two gentlemen. On Monday, two of the greatest filmmakers of our time were placed on a stage to talk about this year's Oscar nominations when the discussion landed in Scorsese's contribution, which according to the previews will have to fight with films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, The Color Purple, Anatomy of a Fall and American Fiction. According to Spielberg, who has a number of masterpieces on his own resume, Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese's very best film. "You are the master of our medium, and this is your masterpiece." among other things, during the panel discussion documented by The Playlist. Of course, you have to take into account that Scorsese has been racking up massive film successes for decades. After all, we're talking about unanimously acclaimed films like Taxi Driver, Casino, Mafia Brothers, The Irishman, The Departed, Raging Bull, The Last Waltz and The Wolf of Wall Street to name a few. According to Steven Spielberg, Killers of the Flower Moon is even better.

The film is also the eleventh with Robert De Niro, prompting the two directors to reflect that there is actually a record within reach. Three more films with 'Bobby' and Scorsese is on par with the John duo, Ford and Wayne. Here's what Spielberg said about that revelation:

"It's so amazing to see Bobby D and Leo D in this film together. I just realized Bobby D and Leo D. But this is your sixth collaboration with Leo. And you're 11th with Bobby, and you're only three films shy of tying the record with John Ford, who directed John Wayne 14 times. So, you can't quit yet with Bobby, with Leo six films."

Now, of course, we are wondering two things. Have you seen Killers of the Flower Moon yet and what is your favourite Scorsese film?