Steven Knight isn't writing the next James Bond film with any actor in mind

Now that we know who will be directing the next James Bond film and likewise who will be writing the project, the question has naturally shifted to who will take over the mantle and become the next 007.

This isn't something that seems to really phase screenwriter Stephen Knight, who while speaking recently to BBC Radio 5 Live (thanks, RadioTimes.com), explained that he is penning the script without any star in mind.

When asked about who will be the next Bond, Knight replied, "I can't talk about it." He was then quizzed about whether he's been writing the script without an actor in mind, to which he stated, "Er... yes."

He went on discussing the project by adding, "It's fantastic to be invited to do it. I can't wait to get started. I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder."

As for whether we should expect any of Knight's Peaky Blinders flair, he expressed, "We'll see, we'll see... You don't know what's going to happen until you start writing."

Are you excited for the next 007 film and who do you think will be cast as James Bond in it?