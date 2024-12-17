Steven Knight hopes to have the Peaky Blinders movie ready by the end of next year

We all know that to completely cap off the story of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight has had a movie in the works for some time now. However, only recently has the Peaky Blinders movie finished filming, and we could be waiting more than a year for its release.

Speaking to Paris Match, Steven Knight said that he hopes the film will be ready by the end of 2025. Filming finished on the 13th of December, 2024, so it seems there's a lot of post-production work to do.

Peaky Blinders amassed a huge following during its six-season run, and while the story does come to a close by the end of Season 6, fans are always hungry for more. We've also got some big new and returning stars this time around, including the likes of Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson making their Peaky debuts.