Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Steve shows some meat in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Minecraft character has been getting up to some questionable behavior.

Version 9.0.0 is here and Steve of Minecraft fame has now been released for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The fans are playing him right now, studying all his tricks, but there is one thing that has caught the eye of the community. It is one of his victory poses where he shows some meat, literally.

The screenshot above was captured by Nintendeal on Twitter. Steve eats a porkchop and then moves the meat to his... lower regions. We assume it might be slightly adjusted by Nintendo as this meat sort of looks like his meat, or is it just we who have a dirty mind (also, his facial expression doesn't exactly help either)?

