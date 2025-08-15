Steve Martin's funniest films

HQ

5. Bowfinger

Perhaps one of Steven Martin's most underrated works, and alongside the ever-entertaining and electric Eddie Murphy, this scathing satire of Hollywood is nothing short of pure comic genius. Equal parts meta-humour and slapstick, peppered with Martin's razor-sharp dialogue as the titular madman - passionate, strong-willed and completely out of his mind - how can you not root for him? The fact is, few comedies manage to be this clever yet silly at the same time without collapsing under their own absurdity.

4. Roxanne

Funny and romantic in a way that really shouldn't work. That's Roxanne in a nutshell, where Steve Martin takes the old Cyrano de Bergerac story and throws it into a small town, where he plays the fire chief with a nose that should have its own mailing address. The beauty of it? Martin plays it completely straight, and somehow manages to make the character lovable. Then, of course, it's also completely hilarious, not least when he challenges others to come up with better insults than just "big nose". Roxanne is also brilliant proof of Martin's versatility, and that his abilities extend far beyond just being loud and obnoxious.

3. The Jerk

The film that put Steve Martin on the map. A comedy shake with extra everything, a potpourri of madness, full of intrigue and absurdities. A distillation of the actor's days in stand-up, where jokes bombard you at a furious pace. But that's also what makes The Jerk so brilliant. Martin's unwavering dedication to the role of Johnson, the confused white man who grew up in the South, Ill-equipped for the wider world, but still setting out on adventures, full of dumb-kind optimism. The Jerk is Steve Martin in his purest form, madness and physical chaos where everything he comes into contact with degenerates into the most unimaginable disasters.

2. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

There is probably no single scene in Steve Martin's entire filmography that makes us laugh as much as when he takes on the role of Ruprecht. Complete with blindfold, cardboard trident, and physical humour on a par with Charlie Chaplin, thankfully, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is so much more than that, a charmingly immoral portrait in which he and Michael Caine deliver one of the finest buddy comedies of the 1980s. Martin is outrageously good here in the role of the irreverent Freddy Benson, where all sense of shame is thrown out the window. Nothing is too embarrassing, exaggerated, or stupid. A wonderful film and Martin's second most iconic and funniest role.

1. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

John Hughes, Steve Martin, and John Candy? It doesn't get any better than this, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles is the perfect example of how Martin can be funny without resorting to punchlines. Instead, everything revolves around his reactions to the chaos around him in the role of Neal Page, the tired businessman who just wants to get home to his family and celebrate Thanksgiving. But as you all know, fate had other plans for him, and together with John Candy, the comic duo achieves what can best be described as a minor miracle. A perfect balance between passive aggression and warm clumsiness makes Planes, Trains and Automobiles brim with not only humour but also love. The scene where Neal completely loses it at the car rental counter is comedy gold, and is just one of countless scenes that have cemented the film as a timeless classic, as well as Steve Martin's funniest and greatest role.

What are your favourite Steve Martin films?