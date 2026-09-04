Steve Irwin's family remembers wildlife icon twenty years after his tragic passing

HQ

Steve Irwin, the Australian conservationist who was best known as the "Crocodile Hunter," passed away twenty years ago today, on the 4th of September, 2006. While filming a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef, Irwin was fatally pierced in the chest by a stingray. Decades after his tragic passing, his family remembers the "superhero dad" he was.

Bindi Irwin, also a conservationist, recounted her memories with her father in a post on social media (caught by BBC News). "I always thought that my dad's legacy is wildlife conservation; it turns out, his legacy is love. For our planet and for each other," she wrote.

Bindi, now 28, has a five-year-old daughter herself, and says that she "feels utterly loved by her 'grandpa crocodile' without ever having met him." Terri Irwin, Steve's wife, also made a post remembering the occasion, as she uploaded a video of Steve talking about the impact of the birth of his daughter.

Steve also has a son, Robert, aged 22, who posted a photo of his father holding him as a baby with the caption: "Your legacy is forever."