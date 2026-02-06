Steve Carrell returns to college in HBO Max comedy series Rooster

Steve Carrell is one of the best and most well-known when it comes to comedy. To this end, the former The Office star is set to return to the genre rather soon, for a new project from HBO Max that is known as Rooster.

This series follows a famed author who returns to college in an effort to deal with some troubles and problems that his daughter has caused. However, things soon become more complex as the students begin connecting with the author and associating him with his most famous character, the fictional Rooster. This leads to all manner of wacky escapades as he navigates this return to academia.

Set to premiere on HBO Max on March 8 (likely March 9 for those in the UK and Europe), you can see a glimpse of Rooster below in the official trailer that offers a good variety of comedy and drama.