Steve Carrell and Tina Fey flex their comedy skills in Netflix's The Four Seasons

Netflix seems to be quite confident about its upcoming comedy series The Four Seasons, as we've seen snippets and glimpses of the show on several occasions. Granted, when you have a cast that includes Steve Carrell, Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte, and a script that has been written by Fey and her 30 Rock friends Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher, you probably would be quite confident.

The Four Seasons follows a group of long-time friends as they experience the trials and tribulations of life over the course of four seasonal vacations across spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

The show seems to have a bit of everything, and you can get another taste of this for yourself in the new trailer below, which will no doubt make you want to add it to your Netflix watchlist. The Four Seasons will debut on May 1.