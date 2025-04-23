Steve Carell headlines new movie from Succession creator

Following his hit drama series Succession, writer and director Jesse Armstrong has now moved onto a film entitled Mountainhead, starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef.

The film follows four billionaire friends meeting up on a mountain retreat while the world is thrown into increasing levels of turmoil. From the trailer, it's clear to see the Succession influence still has a hold on Armstrong, as you can expect a lot of purposely cringe lines, as well as plenty of comedy about the bumbling, out-of-touch billionaires.

The film releases on the 31st of May through Max. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching Mountainhead when it comes to your screens.