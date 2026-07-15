Steve Buscemi has joined the Far Cry cast

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At the end of last year, it was finally confirmed that Far Cry would be adapted into a TV series under the direction of Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley. He will serve as both showrunner and director of the first two episodes.

As we've previously reported, the series won't be based on any specific game; instead, it will have its own unique premise, and the idea is for it to be a sort of anthology where each season is self-contained and features new actors (just like the games). We don't know much about this yet, but we'll likely find out more soon, as casting is in full swing, and now The Hollywood Reporter reveals that none other than Steve Buscemi has been added to the cast.

We already know that Lizzy Caplan (the Now You See Me movies) and Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are starring in Far Cry - though we still don't know who either of them will be playing.