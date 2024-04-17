Steve Buscemi confirmed for Wednesday: Season 2

HQ

When Netflix and Tim Burton announced that they were making a TV series based on the Addams family, focusing on their daughter Wednesday (played by Jenny Ortega), we knew it would be popular.

But that's rather an understatement, as the show broke virtually every Netflix record there is to break and cemented itself as a pop culture giant from the very first episode. The second season has taken a long time, partly because Tim Burton doesn't work very fast, but also because Ortega became one of Hollywood's hottest actors overnight - and Hollywood's strikes certainly didn't help either.

At least now work is in full swing and as Deadline can reveal, Steve Buscemi (Con Air, Fargo, The Big Lebowski) has now signed on for the series. Who he will play is still unknown, but we assume it will be a new character.

We don't know when Wednesday: Season 2 is set to premiere, but the fact that casting is well underway suggests that the start of filming is not too far off.