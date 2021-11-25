Steve Aoki is celebrating Sonic's 30th anniversary with a virtual concert

HQ

Even as the year approaches a close, the Sonic 30th anniversary celebrations are still coming. World-renowned EDM artist Steve Aoki has announced that he will be hosting a virtual concert on November 30 that celebrates the history of the Blue Blur. The concert will be 60 minutes long and will feature both original tracks and fan-favourite Sonic songs.

Within a press release we received, it's detailed that the Sonic tracks will be taken from the Genesis era to the present. The press release also teases that the concert will " transport audiences to iconic environments like the Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant, and more."

The concert is set to go live at 20:00 GMT/ 21:00 CET on the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitch and YouTube channels. You can take a look at some behind-the-scenes footage here.