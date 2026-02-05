Stepson of Norway's crown prince breaks down in court and denies rape allegations

HQ

Marius Borg Høiby, the stepson of Norway's crown prince, broke down in tears on Wednesday as he testified for the first time in a high-profile rape and domestic violence trial that has shaken the country's royal family. Speaking before a packed Oslo courtroom, the 29-year-old denied that videos found on his phone showed acts of rape, insisting the sexual encounters were consensual.

Høiby, who faces 38 charges and could receive a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the most serious offences, said growing up under constant media scrutiny had deeply affected him. He described a life marked by alcohol, parties, and a craving for validation, telling the court that few people could understand the pressure of being followed by the press since early childhood.

Marius Borg Høiby // Shutterstock

Prosecutors allege that some of the footage shows sexual acts carried out while a woman was unconscious, claims Høiby firmly rejected. He acknowledged having sex with the woman in question but denied filming or engaging in any act without consent, stating that he would never have kept such material if he believed it showed an assault.

The case has intensified pressure on Norway's monarchy at a time of growing public scrutiny. As the trial continues through March, the fallout has already reached the royal household, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit cancelling a planned trip abroad and fresh polls showing declining support for the monarchy among the Norwegian public...