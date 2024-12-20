Stephen King's The Running Man reboot adds Dexter actor to its star-studded cast

HQ

According to Deadline, David Zayas, the actor you probably know from his role as Angel Batista in Dexter, has just joined the cast of the upcoming reboot of Stephen King's The Running Man. Directed by Edgar Wright, this new adaptation of King's 1982 novel will star Glen Powell as Ben Richards, a man who competes in a deadly televised game show to win a life-changing cash prize. Zayas joins a star-studded cast that includes Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, and Emilia Jones.

David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter (2006-2013).

The story is set in a dystopian future where the government controls the media and uses brutal game shows to entertain the public. Richards volunteers for the show in hopes of winning money to save his family. The original 1987 film adaptation of The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, became a cult classic with its high-action, futuristic take on King's story.

Zayas will play Richard Manuel, though details about his character's role remain under wraps. His casting adds to the growing anticipation for the film, which brings a modern twist to the original story. Wright, known for films like Shaun of the Dead, has infused his unique style into the project, promising an exciting new take on the thriller. The Running Man is slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025, with production underway.

