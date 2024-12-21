Stephen King's The Running Man adaptation moves up release date

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated Running Man remake from director Edgar Wright has shuffled its release date, moving up to November 7, 2025. This strategic change gives the dystopian thriller a two-week head start before Universal's Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to the smash-hit musical adaptation.

Paramount's decision likely stems from Wicked's proven box office dominance. The first Wicked film soared to become one of the top domestic earners of 2024, competing against heavyweights like Barbie and Gladiator II. By rescheduling, The Running Man avoids being overshadowed and allows itself room to shine before audiences return to the magical land of Oz.

Based on Stephen King's novel and featuring Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, and Lee Pace, The Running Man promises to reimagine the dystopian death-game narrative with Wright's signature filmmaking flair. The move positions the film as a must-see event in early November, capturing the buzz before Wicked: For Good dominates the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fans of both films can now enjoy two standout releases without choosing sides, making 2025's movie slate all the more exciting. Are you excited to see Edgar Wright's vision of The Running Man?