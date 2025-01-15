Stephen King's The Monkey adaptation: A blood-soaked tale of dark humour

HQ

Stephen King's first big-screen adaptation of 2025, The Monkey, will hit theaters this February. Directed by Osgood Perkins and based on Stephen King's 1980 short story, the film follows twin brothers, played by Theo James, as they uncover a deadly toy monkey whose clashing cymbals herald horrifying deaths. Years later, the brothers reunite to destroy the cursed object once and for all.

In a recent interview with Empire, Perkins revealed his vision for the film, highlighting its stark contrast to his 2024 hit, Longlegs. "We are guilty of putting far more blood in our human bodies than is really in a human body. When someone explodes in this movie—and a couple of people do—there's a lot of mess," he said. Promising gallons of blood and an absurdist approach to dark comedy, Perkins described The Monkey as a unique blend of surreal horror and heartfelt storytelling. The cast also includes Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, and Laura Mennell. Set to release on February 21, 2025, The Monkey kicks off a year full of Stephen King adaptations.

Are you ready for a bloodbath?

