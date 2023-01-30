Stephen King's The Boogeyman will come to theatres in June

Stephen King is one of the most iconic horror authors of all-time. The writer seems to be able to continuously produce terrifying and freaky tales, which seem to always get adapted into film as well. Today's news picks up on this.

Because, the first trailer for the upcoming The Boogeyman has arrived, giving us a glimpse at the truly monstrous and unsettling being that haunts and scares children while adults are away.

The movie will be coming to theatres on June 2, 2023, and if you fancy spending the next few nights firmly gripping a flashlight and avoiding dark rooms in your house, check out the trailer below.