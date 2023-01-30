Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Boogeyman

Stephen King's The Boogeyman will come to theatres in June

And yes, it looks terrifying.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Stephen King is one of the most iconic horror authors of all-time. The writer seems to be able to continuously produce terrifying and freaky tales, which seem to always get adapted into film as well. Today's news picks up on this.

Because, the first trailer for the upcoming The Boogeyman has arrived, giving us a glimpse at the truly monstrous and unsettling being that haunts and scares children while adults are away.

The movie will be coming to theatres on June 2, 2023, and if you fancy spending the next few nights firmly gripping a flashlight and avoiding dark rooms in your house, check out the trailer below.

HQ
The Boogeyman

Related texts



Loading next content