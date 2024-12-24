Stephen King's Never Flinch coming in May 2025

HQ

Stephen King is once again set to haunt readers with his latest work, Never Flinch. The novel features two intertwined stories: one about a killer on a revenge mission and another about a vigilante targeting a feminist speaker.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, familiar faces like Holly Gibney, the fan-favorite detective from Mr. Mercedes and The Outsider, will return to help solve a dark and disturbing case. The story kicks off when Detective Izzy Jaynes receives a cryptic letter from a killer, setting off a chain of events that puts her—and others—at risk. Meanwhile, a controversial women's rights activist becomes the target of a dangerous stalker, prompting Holly to step in as her bodyguard.

The novel will hit shelves on May 27, 2025. Are you excited to dive back into Stephen King's world?