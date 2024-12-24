English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Stephen King's Never Flinch coming in May 2025

The King of Horror returns with a new horror novel featuring familiar faces.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Stephen King is once again set to haunt readers with his latest work, Never Flinch. The novel features two intertwined stories: one about a killer on a revenge mission and another about a vigilante targeting a feminist speaker.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, familiar faces like Holly Gibney, the fan-favorite detective from Mr. Mercedes and The Outsider, will return to help solve a dark and disturbing case. The story kicks off when Detective Izzy Jaynes receives a cryptic letter from a killer, setting off a chain of events that puts her—and others—at risk. Meanwhile, a controversial women's rights activist becomes the target of a dangerous stalker, prompting Holly to step in as her bodyguard.

The novel will hit shelves on May 27, 2025. Are you excited to dive back into Stephen King's world?

Stephen King's Never Flinch coming in May 2025


Loading next content