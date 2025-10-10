HQ

Stephen King took to his social media platform once again. This time, to sound the alarm over recent actions by United States President Donald Trump, warning that deploying troops in major cities could signal a step toward authoritarian control.

Stephen King's latest post follows previous sharp critiques of the administration and its leadership style. Now, the horror writer suggested that such moves might create a climate where voting becomes restricted, framing it as a gradual erosion of democratic norms.

Stephen King warns about Trump on X (October 8, 2025): "Troops in major cities. Next may come Trump explaining the national climate is 'just too dangerous' to vote in 2026. That's how the authoritarian takeover works. Step by step."

