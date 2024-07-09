Stephen King unhappy that people enjoy seeing Kevin Costner's western film flop in cinemas

HQ

Critics' opinions on Kevin Costner's new magnum opus are divided and audiences are not coming. No, to be honest, Horizon: An American Saga is not doing well financially, a fact that seems to please some individuals.

This fact has upset Stephen King who, in a post on X, expressed his frustration and questioned why people seem to revel in Horizon's failure.

Schadenfreude is "taking pleasure in another's misfortune." It perfectly describes many reactions I've read to Costner s HORIZON. Why in God's name would anyone luxuriate in the failure of a film that isn't a sequel or part of the, God save us, "Marvel universe?"

Costner has invested a lot of his own money in the project and some have described the lead-up to filming as a very long and arduous process. As described in a post by an anonymous user on X as follows:

"He squeezed blood from rocks to get this made. Without public support, that kind of passion for filmmaking will vanish. Soon there will be nothing but Marvel."

Do you plan to see Horizon, and why do you think the film is doing so poorly in cinemas?