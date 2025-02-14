Stephen King teams up with Maurice Sendak for a story you would never expect: Hansel and Gretel

HQ

It may seem surprising and unexpected, but the horror legend, Stephen King, will venture into the world of children's books with a new version of the iconic fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.

But don't let the genre fool you. This isn't your typical bedtime story. King has collaborated with the late Maurice Sendak, the legendary creator of Where the Wild Things Are, to bring the tale to life with eerie illustrations that once graced an opera set for Hansel and Gretel in 1997.

The unsettling artwork features chilling depictions, including a wicked witch with kidnapped children and a candy house that transforms into a terrifying face. King's interpretation promises to capture the essence of the fairy tale, blending its sunny exterior with a dark core of danger.

The book, set to be released on September 2, 2025, is bound to be a hauntingly captivating addition to both King's and Sendak's legacies. For now, it remains to be seen how this blend of fantasy and terror will resonate with fans both young and old.