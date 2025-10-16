Stephen King talks upcoming books in new interview: "Off the warranty" and "can't take anything for granted"

HQ

After more than half a century shaping the nightmares and imaginations of readers around the world, Stephen King is beginning to contemplate slowing down.

In a new interview with USA Today, the 78-year-old author admitted he's unsure how much longer he'll keep writing, saying with his characteristic dark humor, "At my age, you're off the warranty. You can't take anything for granted."

Despite his words of caution, King remains as active as ever. The writer currently has two novels on his desk: one final story featuring detective Holly Gibney, the beloved character from The Outsider and Holly.

There's also another long-awaited return to the universe of The Talisman, co-created with the late Peter Straub. King revealed that this third installment will serve as a link between The Talisman and Dark Tower series, tying together decades of storytelling.

Recent years have also seen a resurgence of King's influence in film and television. For example, here's the best of Stephen King: six adaptations set for 2025 release every King of Horror fan should watch.

King, who famously survived being struck by a car in 1999, says he now feels the need to take things "a little bit careful." Still, his creative drive hasn't faded. "I might have another 10, 15 years, but you can't count on it."

For now, he continues to write in the early hours of the morning, long before the world wakes up. "I really enjoy those three or four hours where I can play in a kind of fantasy world. It's kind of nice," he adds.

While fans around the globe may worry about a future without new stories from the "Master of Horror," King insists he's not retiring just yet, only mindful of time. "I'd like to stop before I start to drivel," he says. "I feel like I've still got a little more space to explore, but I have to watch out and not become a bore. I'd like to still surprise people a little bit."

What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can read the full interview at the following link. Go!