Stephen King strikes back on X: "Quiet, piggy"

Stephen King has once again taken aim at Donald Trump's most loyal allies, recycling one of the president's own insults in a pointed social media jab.

The acclaimed author, 78, who frequently shares anti-MAGA posts with his 6.8 million X followers, targeted right-wing activist Laura Loomer after she amplified Trump's all-caps Truth Social post calling certain Democrats "traitors" for urging the military to refuse illegal orders.

Loomer added, "When are they getting arrested? It's November and nobody has been arrested for treason or sedition. We are running out of time." Stephen King responded by reposting Loomer's message with the simple caption: "Quiet, piggy."

The phrase echoes a comment Trump directed at a reporter earlier this month, when asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files. The president has a long history of using insults against women, including Alicia Machado and Rosie O'Donnell.

The remark, made during questions about newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails, targeting Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, circulated slowly at first but gained massive traction online in the days that followed, becoming a trending topic.

King has since used the same "Quiet, piggy" comeback several more times this week, addressing posts from different MAGA-supporting accounts. Of course, if you want to read all of them, you can check out the posts below.