Stephen King responds to becoming most banned author in US "May I suggest you pick up one of them and see what all the pissing & moaning is about?"

Stephen King, celebrated worldwide for his contributions to horror and fiction, has become the most banned author in US schools, according to a new report. Many of his iconic works have been removed from school libraries, often due to mature themes and content. Now, King took to social media to respond, urging readers to explore his books despite the restrictions, and emphasizing the importance of access to literature. What do you think about this? Of course, even with some federal pushback, book bans remain common in the Unites States, showing how heated the debate over access to literature has become. Banning books: good or bad? Stephen King // Shutterstock