Stephen King recommends the perfect Christmas gift

When it comes to book recommendations, Stephen King's seal of approval carries serious weight. The prolific author and voracious reader is known for discovering compelling stories, and this holiday season, he's championing Liane Moriarty's latest novel, Here One Moment, as an excellent choice for your Christmas list.

Moriarty, famed for Big Little Lies and other bestsellers, crafts a chilling premise in her newest release. The story centers on a woman aboard a flight who starts predicting the age and cause of death for her fellow passengers. According to a post by King on Bluesky, he describes the book as beautifully written and thought-provoking page-turner, perfect for gifting.

Though some critics, like The New York Times, have offered mixed reviews, King's enthusiastic endorsement might tip the scales for readers. With its intriguing premise and Moriarty's signature narrative style, Here One Moment is a standout recommendation this holiday season.

Would you consider picking this up as a gift—or even for yourself? What's your favorite book recommendation from Stephen King?