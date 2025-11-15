Stephen King mocks Trump's face on X

HQ

Another post from Stephen King about Donald Trump. This time... about his face. The writer recently posted a critique of the president's face on social media platform X, and the post quickly went viral.

In it, King describes Trump's face as "the puffy, pouch-eyed face of an aging satyr," and got over 4 millions of views and thousands of comments in hours. Known for his outspoken left-leaning views, he did not respond to the backlash.

Stephen King's commentary reflects a pattern of politically charged posts targeting Donald Trump. He has previously mocked the president's approval ratings, criticized policies such as tariffs, and voiced support for Democratic candidates.

By focusing on Trump's face, King continues to mix humor and political commentary, keeping us engaged while highlighting his opposition to the current president of the United States. <strong>But what do you think about his latest post?