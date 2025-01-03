Stephen King kicks off 2025 with two sci-fi mysteries fans of Lost will love

HQ

Stephen King has started 2025 by recommending in a post on Bluesky two gripping sci-fi series that will hit the sweet spot for fans of Lost and its mysterious, trapped-in-a-strange-world narrative. The prolific author, known for his twists and turns in both horror and mystery, shared his top picks for the year. In this case, King's two picks are From and Silo, each offering a unique take on the "mystery box" genre.

From is set in a small town where residents are unable to escape, haunted by supernatural forces and mind-bending mysteries. King likened it to Lost for its central theme of people stranded in a strange place while grappling with the unknown. Notably, From features Harold Perrineau, a familiar face from Lost, adding an extra layer of connection for fans. The eerie town's blend of survival and supernatural elements ensures it's a must-watch for anyone craving that Lost vibe.

Meanwhile, Silo brings its own spin on isolation, set in an underground dystopian world where society's survival depends on keeping secrets. Based on Hugh Howey's novel, the show explores themes of corruption and authoritarian control, as one woman uncovers dark truths after the death of her lover. This series, while maintaining that sense of isolation and mystery like Lost, dives deeper into class division and political intrigue, drawing comparisons to Snowpiercer and High Rise.

Both series are a testament to the continuing allure of mysteries wrapped in complex, closed-off worlds. Which one are you most excited to dive into?