Stephen King: "I loved" The Flash

The upcoming DC movie The Flash has a shaky history to say the least, with many delays, turbulence surrounding leading actor Ezra Miller and major changes made to it. And since James Gunn took over the DC helm, it has also been decided that this, along with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be the flick that resets continuity to the new DC Universe (leading up to its first film; Superman: Legacy).

There's a lot at stake, but fortunately it seems that The Flash actually will deliver. The hype has been high thanks to the return of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman (and there are rumors of more surprise guest appearances), and the previews have been widely praised.

Now more praise comes from an unexpected source... It's horror master Stephen King who has seen the movie in advance, and he says he doesn't like superheros. Nevertheless, he describes The Flash as "special" and explains that it is "heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping". His summary is therefore: "I loved it".

When a fan asked DC boss Gunn if it was true that King had gotten a head start with The Flash, the answer was "Hell yes it is". Basically, it's time to crank up the hype engine.