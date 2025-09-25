Stephen King coins Donald Trump with a new nickname The acclaimed novelist took to social media to argue that Trump targets speech he personally dislikes, rather than defending true freedom of expression.

HQ After a week-long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is officially back, and Jimmy Kimmel returned with a pointed message on the value of free expression. Now, Stephen King has fired back at Donald Trump over the president's recent claims on free speech, labeling him with a biting new nickname. The acclaimed novelist took to social media to argue that Trump targets speech he personally dislikes, rather than defending true freedom of expression. In a post that quickly gained traction, King dubbed Trump "Trumpty-Dumpty," referencing the president's attacks on media outlets he deems hostile. King's remarks follow widespread criticism from journalists and commentators, who insist that freedom of the press is legally protected regardless of perceived negativity. What do you think about this new nickname? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!