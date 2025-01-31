Stephen King can't believe The Long Walk movie exists

Stephen King has seen many of his works adapted to the screen, but The Long Walk has always seemed impossible. That's why he was shocked to read JT Mollner's script and realize it was actually happening. The story, a brutal dystopian nightmare where teenagers must literally walk to survive, has been in Hollywood limbo for decades. With past attempts by legends like George A. Romero and Frank Darabont failing to take off, the fact that this version, directed by Francis Lawrence, is nearing release feels like a miracle.

In a recent interview with The Kingcast, King compared The Long Walk script to The Shawshank Redemption, a movie he once thought would never be made but ultimately became a classic. That's a promising sign, but it also raises expectations sky-high. Will the film stay true to the novel's unrelenting horror, or will Hollywood soften its edges? Starring Cooper Hoffman, Mark Hamill, and Judy Greer, the film is currently in post-production, with fans eagerly awaiting a release date.

For those unfamiliar with King's 1979 novel, The Long Walk tells the terrifying tale of a government-run competition where 100 teenage boys must walk at a constant pace without stopping. The catch? The last boy standing wins, and anyone who slows down or stops is shot dead by armed soldiers. Set in a grim, totalitarian future, the book is a relentless and haunting exploration of survival, human endurance, and the harsh realities of violence. King originally published the novel under his pseudonym Richard Bachman, and its brutal content has made it one of his most talked-about and controversial works.

King has also reflected on how his relationship with adaptations has changed. While he once felt excitement over every new deal, he now watches from a distance, only speaking up when he truly loves a project. With multiple King adaptations hitting screens in 2025, including The Monkey, The Life of Chuck and The Running Man, The Long Walk may have to fight for attention. But if it manages to exceed expectations like The Shawshank Redemption did, it certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon. What are your expectations for this adaptation?